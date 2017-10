Sept 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s Analytics

* Says currently estimates the economic cost of hurricane Irma to be approximately $64-92 billion

* Says hurricanes Harvey and Irma combined likely to have caused $150-200 billion of damage

* Says sees Texas energy industry, Florida tourism to be operating at close to normal by end of September

* Says hurricanes' hit to national real GDP growth in Q3 expected to be close to 0.5 percent points