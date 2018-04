April 5 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa3 TO ILLINOIS’ $500 MILLION SERIES OF MAY 2018 GO BONDS; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

* MOODY’S SAYS RATING REFLECTS ILLINOIS’ EXTREMELY LARGE NET PENSION LIABILITIES, HISTORY OF UNBALANCED FINANCIAL OPERATIONS

* MOODY’S SAYS ILLINOIS’ CREDIT OUTLOOK IS NEGATIVE, BASED ON MOODY’S EXPECTATION OF CONTINUED GROWTH IN STATE’S UNFUNDED PENSION LIABILITIES, OTHERS Source text for Eikon: