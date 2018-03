BRIEF-Moody's Calls Naspers' Stake Cut In China's Tencent Credit Positive

March 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service

* MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE- NASPERS REDUCES ITS STAKE IN TENCENT, A CREDIT POSITIVE

* MOODY’S- “DO NOT EXPECT NASPERS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REDUCE DEBT GIVEN ITS LONG-DATED DEBT MATURITY PROFILE AT COMPETITIVE FUNDING RATES”

* MOODY’S INVESTOR SERVICES- “EXPECT NASPERS TO REDEPLOY CAPITAL INTO NEW GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES”

* MOODY’S- “SIZABLE CASH BALANCE AND UNDRAWN $2.5 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY (AT NASPERS) WILL ALLEVIATE NEED TO RAISE ADDITIONAL DEBT FOR SOME TIME”

* MOODY'S- "ESTIMATE THAT THERE WILL BE A NEGLIGIBLE EFFECT ON NASPERS FROM REDUCED DIVIDEND INFLOW FROM TENCENT AS A RESULT OF SMALLER STAKE"