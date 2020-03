BRIEF-Moody's Changed Outlook On The Uk Life And Italian Life Insurance Sectors To Negative From Stable

March 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* MOODY’S SAYS EUROPEAN INSURANCE OUTLOOK MAINTAINED AS NEGATIVE AS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS EXACERBATES PRESSURES

* MOODY’S SAYS HAS CHANGED OUTLOOK ON THE UK LIFE AND ITALIAN LIFE INSURANCE SECTORS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* MOODY’S, ON EUROPEAN INSURANCE, SAYS INTEREST RATES WILL STAY LOWER FOR LONGER, WEIGHING ON SOLVENCY AND PROFITS OF BOTH LIFE AND P&C INSURERS

* MOODY’S, ON EUROPEAN INSURANCE, SAYS MARKET VOLATILITY WILL ALSO HINDER INSURERS’ EFFORTS TO CHANGE THEIR PRODUCT MIX TOWARDS UNIT-LINKED PRODUCTS

* MOODY’S, ON EUROPEAN INSURANCE, SAYS EXPECT CORNAVIRUS-RELATED CLAIMS, IN BOTH LIFE AND NON-LIFE SEGMENTS, TO REMAIN MANAGEABLE

* MOODY’S SAYS EUROPEAN INSURERS FACE RISK THAT GOVTS WILL EXERT PRESSURE TO MAKE EX GRATIA PAYMENTS TO THEIR CLIENTS

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL ALSO, TO SOME DEGREE, CURTAIL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN THE UK BULK ANNUITY AND PENSIONS MARKET

* MOODY'S - OUTLOOK ON ITALIAN LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR REFLECTS VIEW THAT COVID-19 WILL PRESSURE ITALIAN LIFE INSURERS' CAPITALISATION, TOP LINE GROWTH