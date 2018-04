BRIEF-Moody's Changes Czech Republic's Outlook To Positive From Stable, Affirms A1 Ratings

April 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S CHANGES CZECH REPUBLIC’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS A1 RATINGS

* MOODY’S ON CZECH REPUBLIC SAYS KEY DRIVER FOR OUTLOOK CHANGE IS THE CONTINUING IMPROVEMENT IN FISCAL METRICS SUPPORTED BY STRONG GROWTH MOMENTUM

* MOODY’S SAYS CZECH REPUBLIC’S RATINGS FACE A NUMBER OF CONSTRAINTS, INCLUDING AN UNCERTAIN POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT OVER THE NEAR-TERM

* MOODY’S SAYS CZECH REPUBLIC’S POSITIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS MOODY’S EXPECTATION THAT THE POLICY ENVIRONMENT WILL REMAIN SUPPORTIVE Source text for Eikon: