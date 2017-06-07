FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's changes Exxon Mobil's outlook to stable, rating affirmed
#Market News
June 7, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes Exxon Mobil's outlook to stable, rating affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Moody's changes Exxon Mobil's outlook to stable; AAA rating affirmed

* Moody's-Operating cost reductions, efficient capital spending has restored Exxon's ability to fund capital reinvestment needed to generate free cash flow

* Moody's says stable outlook reflects expectation that Exxon's credit metrics will significantly improve through 2019 from 2016's cyclically low levels

* Moody's says "reserve replacement remains a challenge for Exxon Mobil and its peers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

