BRIEF-Moody's Changes France's Outlook To Positive, Affirms Aa2 Rating

May 5 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* MOODY’S CHANGES FRANCE’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS AA2 RATING

* MOODY’S SAYS KEY DRIVERS FOR FRANCE’S OUTLOOK CHANGE INCLUDE GOVERNMENT’S REFORM PROGRAMME AIMED AT IMPROVING ECONOMY’S COMPETITIVENESS, GROWTH PROSPECTS IN MEDIUM-TERM

* MOODY’S SAYS KEY DRIVERS FOR FRANCE’S OUTLOOK CHANGE INCLUDE GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT TO FISCAL CONSOLIDATION

* MOODY’S SAYS FRANCE’S BROAD MULTI-YEAR TAX REFORM SHOULD BOOST COST COMPETITIVENESS OF FRENCH BUSINESSES & ENHANCE EMPLOYMENT CREATION

* MOODY’S SAYS AFFIRMED AA2 BACKED LONG-TERM ISSUER RATINGS OF THE SOCIÉTÉ DE PRISE DE PARTICIPATION DE L’ETAT AND CHANGED OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

* MOODY’S SAYS FRANCE’S PUBLIC DEBT IS HIGHLY AFFORDABLE AND IS LIKELY TO REMAIN SO EVEN AS POLICY RATES RISE

* MOODY’S SAYS FRANCE’S BANKING SECTOR HAS COMPARATIVELY ROBUST METRICS & FRANCE’S SUSCEPTIBILITY TO POLITICAL OR EXTERNAL SHOCKS IS VERY LOW Source text for Eikon: