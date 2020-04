BRIEF-Moody's Changes Outlook On Mauritius's Rating To Negative From Stable, Affirms Baa1 Ratings

April 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON MAURITIUS’S RATING TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; AFFIRMS BAA1 RATINGS

* MOODY’S SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS RISKS TO MAURITIUS’S ECONOMIC AND FISCAL METRICS AS A RESULT OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS GROWTH IN MAURITIUS TO SLOW DUE TO CORONAVIRUS-INDUCED GLOBAL GROWTH SLOWDOWN, MAINLY DUE TO LOWER TOURIST ARRIVALS AND EARNINGS

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS AND SLOWER GLOBAL GROWTH COULD ALSO REDUCE FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT INTO MAURITIUS Source text for Eikon: