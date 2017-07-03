FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Mongolia banking system to stable
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 3:32 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Mongolia banking system to stable

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's changes outlook on Mongolia banking system to stable from negative

* Moody's on Mongolia banking system - outlook indicates expectation for how bank creditworthiness will evolve in the country over the next 12-18 months

* Moody's on Mongolia banking system- Moody's baseline scenario assumes a marginal decline of 0.2% in real gdp growth for Mongolia in 2017

* Moody's on Mongolia banking system- Moody's forecasts real gdp growth for Mongolia of 1.8% in 2018

* Moody's- outlook on Mongolia's banking system based economic program between imf,government of Mongolia to lead to less challenging operating environment Source text - (bit.ly/2tA3foQ)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.