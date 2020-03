BRIEF-Moody's Changes Outlook On Six European Banking Systems To Negative

March 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* CHANGES OUTLOOK ON SIX EUROPEAN BANKING SYSTEMS TO NEGATIVE

* CHANGES ON OUTLOOK ON 6 EUROPEAN BANKING SYSTEMS REFLECT EXPECTATION THAT SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS IN EUROPE WILL HIT ECONOMIC ACTIVITY THIS YEAR

* CHANGED OUTLOOK FOR SIX BANKING SYSTEMS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; THESE ARE FRANCE, ITALY, SPAIN, DENMARK, THE NETHERLANDS AND BELGIUM

* MAINTAINED ITS NEGATIVE OUTLOOKS FOR BANKING SYSTEMS IN GERMANY, THE UNITED KINGDOM, KEPT STABLE OUTLOOKS ON SWEDISH AND SWISS SYSTEMS Source text for Eikon: