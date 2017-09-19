Sept 19 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s says time running out for traditional U.S. TV companies to come up with plan to “reconstruct” industry based on current consumer preferences‍​‍​

* ‍Moody’s says US cable, broadcast networks, stations will need to offset subscriber, ad revenue losses with subscriber, ad growth on new platforms​

* Moody’s says there is clear evidence greater choice of platforms, stronger viewer preferences, resulting in lower ratings, fewer households with subscriptions to pay-TV‍​ Source text for Eikon: