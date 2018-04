BRIEF-Moody's Corp Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.02

April 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.92

* Q1 REVENUE $1.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.11 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.20 TO $7.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AFFIRMING FY 2018 DILUTED EPS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGES OF $7.20 TO $7.40 AND $7.65 TO $7.85, RESPECTIVELY

* CORPORATE FINANCE REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT RANGE IN 2018

* STRUCTURED FINANCE REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT RANGE IN 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S