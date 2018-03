March 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s Corp:

* MOODY’S CORP - DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 - SEC FILING

* MOODY'S CORP - IS CONTINUING ITS SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR TO ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER