BRIEF-Moody's does not see coronavirus weighting on Italian bank buffers for now

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS THE IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON ITALIAN BANKS OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS UNLIKELY TO GO BEYOND OPERATIONAL INCONVENIENCE

* MOODY’S SAYS IT DOES NOT EXPECT THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN ITS CURRENT FORM TO MATERIALLY AFFECT THE SECTOR’S CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY BUFFERS

* MOODY’S SAYS IMPACT ON BANKS COULD BECOME MORE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IF OUTBREAK SPREADS, OR IF CURRENT RESTRICTIONS AND CONSEQUENT SUSPENSION OF BUSINESS ACTIVITY IS PROLONGED AND BROADENED

* MOODY'S SAYS IMPACT WOULD LIKELY BE GREATER FOR SMALLER LENDERS THAN FOR THEIR LARGER PEERS