FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2017 / 8:09 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's takes action on Australian banks

* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates

* Moody's - Downgrade of Australian banks reflect elevated risks in household sector which heighten sensitivity of banks credit profiles to adverse shock

* Moody's- long-term ratings of Australia's four major banks, ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac, downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2, their BCAs downgraded to a2 from a1 Source text : bit.ly/2rM6N23 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.