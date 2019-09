Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cma Cgm Sa:

* MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CMA CGM’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO B2 FROM B1; OUTLOOK STABLE

* MOODY’S OUTLOOK WAS CHANGED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

* MOODY’S: RATING ACTION REFLECTS THAT CMA CGM’S LIQUIDITY PROFILE HAS WEAKENED MATERIALLY IN LAST 12 MONTHS AS A CONSEQUENCE OF ACQUISITION OF CEVA LOGISTICS AG Further company coverage: