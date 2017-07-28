BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Oman to Baa2

July 28 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's downgrades Oman to Baa2, outlook negative

* Moody's - changed Oman's outlook to negative from stable‍​

* Moody's on Oman - negative outlook reflects view that despite number of credit strengths the balance of risks to the Baa2 rating are skewed to downside

* Moody's says lowered Oman's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling to Baa1 from A3, long-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling to Baa2 from Baa1

* Moody's - key driver for Oman's rating downgrade is that progress on addressing vulnerabilities to weak oil prices has been more limited than expected‍​

* Moody's says would consider moving Oman's outlook back to stable if a clear and comprehensive fiscal and economic policy response were to emerge

* Moody's - expects Oman's total external debt repayment obligations to exceed available stock of foreign exchange reserves from 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2vfa0xF)