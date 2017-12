BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Steinhoff To CAA1 Corporate Family Rating

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S DOWNGRADES STEINHOFF TO CAA1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING, RATING ON REVIEW FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE

* MOODY‘S SAYS DOWNGRADED THE BACKED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES RATING OF STEINHOFF EUROPE AG TO CAA1 FROM B1

* MOODY‘S SAYS ASSIGNED CAA1-PD PROBABILITY OF DEFAULT RATINGS (PDR) TO STEINHOFF AND STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

* MOODY‘S SAYS STEINHOFF‘S LIQUIDITY LEVELS COULD PROVE INSUFFICIENT TO SUSTAIN EUROPEAN OPERATIONS IN NEAR TERM

* MOODY'S SAYS STEINHOFF'S CFR AND MOODY'S REVIEW OF ITS CFR FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE REFLECT THE INCREASING PRESSURE ON THE COMPANY'S LIQUIDITY PROFILE