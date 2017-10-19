BRIEF-Moody's excepts robust level of demand to continue in Japan and GDP growth of 1.5 pct in 2017

Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s excepts robust level of demand to continue in Japan and GDP growth of 1.5% in 2017

* Moody‘s-Japan’s relatively robust nominal GDP growth will contribute to stabilising debt burden, despite limited scope for outright fiscal consolidation

* Moody’s on Japan-positive developments provide evidence of traction of policy stimulus, expect monetary policy to remain accommodative for some time‍​

* Moody’s says Japan’s debt affordability will continue to improve in the next few years as debt refinancing occurs at lower rates

* Moody's-Expects robust growth in external demand to continue this year and next for Japan; forecasts real GDP growth of 1.5% in 2017 and 1.1% in 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2gPX74e