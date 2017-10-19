FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's excepts robust level of demand to continue in Japan and GDP growth of 1.5 pct in 2017
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's excepts robust level of demand to continue in Japan and GDP growth of 1.5 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s excepts robust level of demand to continue in Japan and GDP growth of 1.5% in 2017

* Moody‘s-Japan’s relatively robust nominal GDP growth will contribute to stabilising debt burden, despite limited scope for outright fiscal consolidation

* Moody’s on Japan-positive developments provide evidence of traction of policy stimulus, expect monetary policy to remain accommodative for some time‍​

* Moody’s says Japan’s debt affordability will continue to improve in the next few years as debt refinancing occurs at lower rates

* Moody's-Expects robust growth in external demand to continue this year and next for Japan; forecasts real GDP growth of 1.5% in 2017 and 1.1% in 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2gPX74e

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.