April 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT U.S. 10 YEAR TREASURY YIELD TO CONTINUE TO RISE GRADUALLY AND TO EVENTUALLY CLIMB TO ABOUT 4 PERCENT BY 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS RISE IN INTEREST RATES REFLECTS HEALTHY GROWTH OF U.S. ECONOMY, IS A SIGN “THAT WE ARE MOVING OUT OF THE POST-CRISIS ERA OF LOW RATES”

* MOODY’S SAYS BELIEVE U.S. GROWTH WILL REMAIN RESILIENT; HOWEVER, RISING RATES TO PUT PRESSURE ON REFINANCING COSTS FOR HIGHLY LEVERAGES COS, HOUSEHOLDS Further company coverage: [Moody’s]