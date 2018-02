Feb 5 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECT THE U.S. GOVERNMENT TO CONTINUE TO MEET ITS DEBT SERVICE OBLIGATIONS ON TIME AND IN FULL

* MOODY‘S SAYS SHOULD U.S. GOVERNMENT MISS DEBT PAYMENT, IT WOULD BE CLASSIFIED AS EVENT OF DEFAULT

* MOODY‘S SAYS MISSED PAYMENT, CONSEQUENT SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION COULD POTENTIALLY HAVE NEGATIVE CREDIT IMPLICATIONS FOR DEBT ISSUERS WITH LINKS TO U.S.

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECTS U.S. DEBT CEILING WILL ULTIMATELY BE RAISED