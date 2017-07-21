FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Moody's liquidity-stress index falls in June, edging closer to historical low
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 5:32 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Moody's liquidity-stress index falls in June, edging closer to historical low

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Says liquidity-stress index falls again in June, edging closer to historical low

* Says speculative-grade liquidity continues to be supported by solid fundamentals, including economic growth and favorable financing conditions

* Says U.S. speculative-grade companies continue to capitalize on ready access to the credit markets amid investors' ongoing search for yield

* Says oil and gas liquidity-stress index dropped to 7.7 percent in June, falling below its 8.1 percent long-term average for first time since January 2015

* Says declining LSI underscores trend towards lower U.S. speculative-grade default rate, which Moody's sees slipping to 2.8 percent by June 2018 from around 3.8 percent today Source text: bit.ly/2tx081r

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.