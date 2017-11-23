FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's lowers Luxembourg's 2017 GDP growth expectation
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2017 / 6:24 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Moody's lowers Luxembourg's 2017 GDP growth expectation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says Luxembourg’s credit profile reflects high wealth levels, strong growth and sound institutions​

* Moody’s lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2017 to 2.8% year-on-year from 4.3% previously‍​

* Expects the debt burden to increase slightly to 23% of gdp in 2017

* Risks to Luxembourg’s creditworthiness remain very low

* Luxembourg’s key credit challenges relate to uncertainty over Luxembourg’s medium- to long-term economic growth prospects Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.