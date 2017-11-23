BRIEF-Moody's lowers Luxembourg's 2017 GDP growth expectation

Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says Luxembourg’s credit profile reflects high wealth levels, strong growth and sound institutions​

* Moody’s lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2017 to 2.8% year-on-year from 4.3% previously‍​

* Expects the debt burden to increase slightly to 23% of gdp in 2017

* Risks to Luxembourg’s creditworthiness remain very low

* Luxembourg’s key credit challenges relate to uncertainty over Luxembourg’s medium- to long-term economic growth prospects Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)