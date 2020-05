May 26 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S ON BANKS IN ITALY SAYS EU’S CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE MAKES STATE AID TO BANKS EASIER, BUT OBSTACLES REMAIN

* MOODY’S SAYS EU’S CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE MAY MAKE IT EASIER FOR ITALY, WHERE CORONAVIRUS LIKELY TO INFLATE BANKS’ ALREADY HIGH LOAN BURDEN PROBLEM

* MOODY'S ON BANKS IN ITALY SAYS, CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WILL LIKELY DELAY FURTHER NON-PERFORMING LOAN DISPOSALS, WHILE FUELING SPIKE IN NEW PROBLEM LOANS Source text: [bit.ly/2TEOtst]