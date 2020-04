BRIEF-Moody's, On Euro Area, Says Coronavirus' Lasting Credit Impact Will Depend On Crisis Duration And Fiscal Exit Strategies

April 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS RAPID SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS WILL DRIVE THE EURO AREA INTO RECESSION THIS YEAR

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT BRUNT OF LONG TERM SHOCK FROM CORONAVIRUS WILL BE CONCENTRATED IN Q2 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT GROWTH IN EURO AREA TO RESUME IN H2 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT A MATERIAL, UNAVOIDABLE DETERIORATION IN FISCAL AND DEBT POSITIONS ACROSS THE EURO AREA OVER THIS YEAR

* MOODY’S SAYS AS LONG AS CORONAVIRUS’ MACROECONOMIC IMPLICATIONS ARE OF TRANSITORY NATURE, SEE CREDIT PROFILES OF MOST EURO-AREA SOVEREIGNS TO BE RESILIENT TO CURRENT STRESS

* MOODY’S, ON EURO AREA, SAYS CORONAVIRUS’ LASTING CREDIT IMPACT WILL DEPEND ON CRISIS DURATION AND FISCAL EXIT STRATEGIES

* MOODY’S SAYS EURO AREA SOVEREIGNS TO CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM VERY LOW FUNDING COSTS AND HIGHLY AFFORDABLE DEBT LOADS