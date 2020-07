July 9 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S , ON GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, SAYS ONGOING CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT HAS ESG OPPORTUNITIES AND RISKS

* MOODY’S , ON GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, SAYS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT IMPROVES THE INDUSTRY’S RELATIONS WITH IMPORTANT CUSTOMERS AND STAKEHOLDERS

* MOODY’S , ON GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, SAYS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE PRICING AND DISTRIBUTION DECISIONS ALSO POSE REPUTATIONAL RISK