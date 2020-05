BRIEF-Moody's On Government Of Bolivia Says Coronavirus Will Weaken Economy, Erode Reserve Buffers

May 26 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S ON GOVERNMENT OF BOLIVIA SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL WEAKEN ECONOMY, ERODE RESERVE BUFFERS; NEW ADMINISTRATION TO MANAGE FALLOUT

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL LEAD TO BOLIVIA’S FIRST ECONOMIC RECESSION IN DECADES, WILL ACCELERATE EROSION OF FISCAL & FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES

* MOODY’S SAYS BOLIVIA’S ECONOMY WILL CONTRACT THIS YEAR BEFORE RECOVERING TO NEW, LOWER POTENTIAL

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL EXACERBATE BOLIVIA’S EXISTING LIQUIDITY, EXCHANGE RATE PRESSURES IN ABSENCE OF POLICY EFFORTS TO REIN IN IMBALANCES

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECT BOLIVIA'S POLITICAL RISK, POLICY UNCERTAINTY TO REMAIN HIGH IRRESPECTIVE OF OUTCOME OF BOLIVIA'S UPCOMING ELECTIONS Source text: [bit.ly/2ZGebRg]