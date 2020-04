BRIEF-Moody's, On Indonesia, Says Currency Depreciation, Spike In Yields Will Exacerbate Shocks To The Real Economy, Fiscal Profile

April 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S, ON INDONESIA, SAYS CURRENCY DEPRECIATION, SPIKE IN YIELDS WILL EXACERBATE SHOCKS TO THE REAL ECONOMY, FISCAL PROFILE

* MOODY’S, ON INDONESIA, SAYS GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 IS LIKELY TO SLOW ONLY MODESTLY

* MOODY’S, ON INDONESIA, SAYS FORECAST A CONTRACTION IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN SECOND QUARTER OF 2020 ON A QUARTER-ON-QUARTER BASIS

* MOODY’S - WHILE INDONESIA’S CURRENT ACCOUNT, BUDGET DEFICITS ARE LOW, PROLONGED RISK AVERSION WILL WEIGH ON WEAK DEBT AFFORDABILITY & TEST EXTERNAL BUFFERS

* MOODY’S SAYS SIZEABLE NON-RESIDENT INVESTMENT IN INDONESIA EXPOSES COUNTRY TO SWINGS IN CAPITAL INFLOWS

* MOODY’S SAYS WHILE DOMESTIC-DRIVEN NATURE OF INDONESIA’S ECONOMY SHOULD LIMIT IMPACT OF WEAKER EXTERNAL DEMAND, EXPORTS ARE LIKELY TO CONTRACT DEEPLY

* MOODY’S, ON INDONESIA, SAYS RECENT, UNPRECEDENTED INCREASE IN DEFICIT CEILING WILL ALLOW FOR MORE FISCAL HEADROOM

* MOODY’S SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ACTIVITY IN INDONESIA WILL REMAIN LACKLUSTRE INTO 2021

* MOODY’S SAYS INDONESIA’S MEASURES TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL AT BEST BUFFER THE IMPACT OF THE SHOCK RATHER THAN REVERSE OR RESOLVE IT

* MOODY'S SAYS IMPLICATIONS OF LOWER OIL PRICES FOR INDONESIA WILL BE MUTED, PARTICULARLY WHEN SET AGAINST DEPRECIATING CURRENCY Source text: [ID:bit.ly/3bJ6QmF]