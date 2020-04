BRIEF-Moody's, On Malaysia, Says Large Coronavirus Stimulus Package Supports Domestic Demand But Will Raise Fiscal Challenges

April 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S, ON MALAYSIA, SAYS LARGE CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS PACKAGE SUPPORTS DOMESTIC DEMAND BUT WILL RAISE FISCAL CHALLENGES

* MOODY’S SAYS STIMULUS PACKAGE LEAVES MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT WITH A WIDER FISCAL DEFICIT, AT LEAST FOR 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS STIMULUS PACKAGE INCREASES MALAYSIAN GOVTS’ FISCAL CONSOLIDATION CHALLENGE OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS

* MOODY’S - MALAYSIAN EXPORT-ORIENTED, TOURISM SECTORS, INCLUDING ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY WILL BE HIT HARD BY WEAK GLOBAL DEMAND DUE TO COVID-19

* MOODY’S - DOMESTIC SERVICES IN MALAYSIA WILL BE CONSTRAINED FOR AS LONG AS MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS DUE TO COVID-19 ARE IN PLACE