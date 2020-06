June 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S, ON U.S. MEDIA AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS SECTOR, SAYS LIQUIDITY STRENGTHENING INTO AND DURING Q2 CORONAVIRUS TROUGH

* MOODY'S SAYS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTALS OF U.S. IG MEDIA,TELECOM COS TO REMAIN LARGELY INTACT BEYOND PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/3dzZ2V4]