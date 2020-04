BRIEF-Moody's, On U.S. Pharmaceutical Sector, Says Coronavirus Will Pressure Demand, Disrupt Business, But Risks For Most Are Modest For Now

April 1 (Reuters) - MOODYS:

* MOODY’S, ON U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR, SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL PRESSURE DEMAND, DISRUPT BUSINESS, BUT RISKS FOR MOST ARE MODEST FOR NOW

* MOODY’S SAYS GENERALLY EXPECT ANY REDUCTION IN U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY’S REVENUE TO BE LIMITED TO MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGES DURING 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS VIEW RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT DELAYS FOR U.S PHARCEUTICAL COMPANIES AS TEMPORARY BUT CREDIT NEGATIVE

* MOODY’S SAYS EFFECTS ON RATED BRANDED U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL COS ARE LIMITED SO FAR, BUT CONSEQUENCES FOR CREDIT QUALITY WILL DEPEND ON SEVERITY, DURATION OF PANDEMIC

* MOODY’S SAYS COMPARED TO PROVIDER-ADMINISTERED DRUGS, PHARMACY-DISPENSED PRODUCTS WILL SEE LESS PRESSURE ON DEMAND IN U.S.

