July 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* MOODY’S ON U.S. WORKERS’ COMPENSATION INSURANCE SAYS HIGH UNEMPLOYMENT & LOW INTEREST RATES WEIGH ON PROFITABILITY

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. WORKERS’ COMPENSATION INSURERS WILL SEE SHARP DROP IN PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN COMING QTRS AS PAYROLLS DECLINE

* MOODY’S SAYS SHARP DROP IN PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN COMING QTRS TO CAUSE U.S. WORKERS’ COMPENSATION INSURERS TO RETURN SOME PREMIUMS TO POLICYHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: