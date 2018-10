Oct 15 (Reuters) - MOODY’S SAYS:

* PROPOSED NEW LAWS HAVE POTENTIAL TO CHANGE STRUCTURE OF SWISS MORTGAGE MARKET

* MOODY’S SAYS TWO INITIATIVES FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF SWITZERLAND HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGE THE STRUCTURE OF THE SWISS MORTGAGE MARKET

* MOODY'S SAYS GIVING POSTFINANCE A FULL BANKING LICENCE WOULD INCREASE COMPETITIVE PRESSURE FOR SWISS DOMESTIC BANKS