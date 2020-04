BRIEF-Moody's Provides Update On Government Of China Following Change In Forecasts

April 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT OF CHINA FOLLOWING CHANGE IN FORECASTS

* MOODY’S SAYS CREDIT PROFILE OF CHINA (A1 STABLE) IS SUPPORTED BY VERY HIGH ECONOMIC AND FISCAL STRENGTH, AND LOW EXTERNAL RISK

* MOODY’S SAYS CHINA’S ECONOMIC STRENGTH IS SET AT “A1” TO REFLECT MOODY’S VIEW THAT THE COUNTRY FACES SIGNIFICANT STRUCTURAL CHALLENGES

* MOODY’S SAYS IT NOW FORECASTS CHINA REAL GDP GROWTH OF 3.3% FOR 2020

* MOODY’S - EXPECT GRADUAL REBOUND IN ECONOMIC RECOVERY FOR CHINA IN Q2 2020 AS PRODUCTION RESUMES, ALTHOUGH CONSUMPTION DEMAND IS LIKELY TO REMAIN SOFT

* MOODY’S SAYS WEAK EXTERNAL DEMAND WILL CONSTRAIN CHINA’S EXPORT GROWTH AS THE REST OF WORLD GRAPPLES WITH THE OUTBREAK

* MOODY'S - LOOKING AHEAD TO DELAYED NATIONAL PEOPLE'S CONGRESS, MOODY'S EXPECTS CONSERVATIVE FISCAL STANCE TO CONTINUE AMID MODEST RISE IN BUDGETED EXPENDITURE Source text: (bit.ly/2xBpSgj)