BRIEF-Moody's Provides Update On Government Of Korea Following Forecast Change

April 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT OF KOREA FOLLOWING FORECAST CHANGE

* MOODY’S SAYS KOREA’S CREDIT PROFILE BALANCES VERY STRONG FUNDAMENTALS AGAINST EXPOSURE TO EVENT RISK DUE TO PERSISTENT GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS

* MOODY’S SAYS AA2 STABLE ON KOREA REFLECTS VIEW THAT KOREA’S CREDIT STRENGTHS AND CHALLENGES ARE BALANCED

* MOODY’S - EXPECT KOREA’S CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS TO REMAIN STRONG OVER NEXT FEW YEARS & ITS FISCAL, EXTERNAL BUFFERS IMPART SOME RESILIENCE TO ADVERSE SHOCKS

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT CONSEQUENT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON KOREA’S SOVEREIGN PROFILE FROM OUTBREAK OF THE CORONAVIRUS TO BE LIMITED

* MOODY’S SAYS LONGER-TERM CREDIT CONSTRAINTS FOR KOREA ARE PREDOMINANTLY CENTERED ON GOVERNMENT’S ABILITY TO IMPLEMENT STRUCTURAL REFORMS

* MOODY'S SAYS GIVEN THE ABSENCE OF A WELL-DEFINED PATH TOWARD PERMANENT PEACE ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA, IT EXPECTS TENSIONS TO PERIODICALLY RECUR Source text: (bit.ly/34gCVQr)