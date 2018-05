May 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S RELEASES STATEMENT ON NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS PROCESS

* MOODY’S SAYS IF NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS PROCESS EXTENDS BEYOND 2018, IT MAY ADD ELEMENT OF UNCERTAINTY AROUND OUTCOME AS KEY ELECTIONS ARE SLATED IN ALL 3 COUNTRIES

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. ECONOMY WOULD BE LESS IMPACTED BY NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS OUTCOME AS IT IS LESS RELIANT ON TRADE WITH NAFTA PARTNERS THAN ARE CANADA & MEXICO