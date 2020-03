BRIEF-Moody's Revised U.S. Ports Outlook To Negative

March 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. PORTS OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. PORTS OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE ON WEAKENED DEMAND, PERSISTENT SUPPLY CHAIN RISK

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. PORTS OUTLOOK REVISED REFLECTS VIEW THAT GLOBAL, U.S. DEMAND WILL SUFFER MORE THAN EXPECTED AS RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTION

* MOODY’S SAYS DEMAND FOR U.S. PORT SERVICES WILL BE WEAKER THAN PREVIOUSLY ACCOUNTED FOR IN STABLE OUTLOOK, WITH DOWNSIDE RISK OF RECESSION

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT SHORT-TERM SURGE IN CONTAINER VOLUMES, AS BACKLOG OF DELAYED CARGO IS LOADED, NEW ORDERS TO REPLENISH INVENTORIES AT U.S. BUSINESSES