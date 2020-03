BRIEF-Moody’S Revises Outlook For U.S. Gaming Sector To Negative From Stable

March 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR U.S. GAMING SECTOR TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* MOODY’S SAYS FULL ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON CONSUMER SPENDING ON CASINO GAMING AND NONGAMING AMENITIES REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* MOODY’S SAYS LOWERING OUTLOOK FOR U.S. GAMING SECTOR TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BECAUSE CORONAVIRUS TO DAMPEN CONSUMER & BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN U.S.

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT SUPPLY, DEMAND SHOCKS FROM CORONAVIRUS TO MATERIALLY SLOW ECONOMIC ACTIVITY FOR U.S. GAMING SECTOR, PARTICULARLY IN H1 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT ECONOMIC ACTIVITY FOR U.S. GAMING SECTOR TO PICK UP IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2020

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECT U.S. REGIONAL GAMING COS REVENUE & EARNINGS TO GET HIT LESS THAN LAS VEGAS OPERATORS Source text: (bit.ly/2U0Jpyd)