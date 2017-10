Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Says outlook for U.S. Packaged foods industry revised to stable from positive on waning cost-cutting opportunities

* Says expect U.S. packaged food cos to see improved cash flows as more costly restructurings wind down, cos tighten terms with vendors

* Says opportunities for cutting costs at U.S. packaged foods cos will be sparser in fiscal 2018, though cash flows should improve in near term‍​ Source text for Eikon: