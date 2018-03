Feb 28 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS RESULTS OF 2018 EBA STRESS TEST TO LIKELY SHOW BANKS’ RESILIENCE TO ECONOMIC SHOCKS HAS IMPROVED SINCE LAST ITERATION OF TEST IN 2016‍​

* MOODY'S SAYS BELIEVES EU BANKS TO PERFORM BETTER THAN PREVIOUS STRESS TESTS AS IMPROVED CAPITAL RATIOS TO OFFSET MORE CHALLENGING TESTING ENVIRONMENT