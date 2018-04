BRIEF-Moody's Says $8.7 bln Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis's Pipeline In Gene Therapy

April 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

* MOODY’S SAYS MONETISING VALUE OF JV STAKE HAS REDUCED DIVERSITY BUT INCREASED CASH BALANCES, AND LEFT UNCERTAINTY OVER USE OF PROCEEDS

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT THAT AVXS-101, IF APPROVED, WILL ONLY HAVE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT ON NOVARTIS’S EBITDA AND CREDIT METRICS FROM 2020 ONWARDS

* MOODY'S SAYS DEAL WILL NOT DO MUCH TO IMPROVE NOVARTIS'S CREDIT METRICS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS AND WE EXPECT COMPANY TO CONTINUE OPERATING WITH A LEVERAGE