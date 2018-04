BRIEF-Moody's Says Affirms All Deutsche Bank Ratings, Changes Outlook To Negative On A3 Rated Deposits

April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG:

* MOODY’S SAYS AFFIRMS ALL DEUTSCHE BANK RATINGS, CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A3 RATED DEPOSITS

* MOODY’S SAYS THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS RISING EXECUTION CHALLENGES AT DEUTSCHE BANK, HIGHLIGHTED BY RECENT MANAGEMENT CHANGES AND STRATEGIC SHIFTS

* MOODY’S SAYS THE REPLACEMENT OF THE CEO, DEPARTURE OF OTHER SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND THE ABRUPT CHANGE IN THE DIRECTION OF THE INVESTMENT BANK HIGHLIGHT THE STRATEGIC TURMOIL WITHIN THE BANK — A CREDIT NEGATIVE DEVELOPMENT

* MOODY’S SAYS IT IS NOT CLEAR HOW MANAGEMENT WILL CREATE AN INVESTMENT BANK MORE FOCUSED ON EUROPEAN CLIENTS THAT CAN COMPETE EFFECTIVELY AGAINST MORE DIVERSIFIED GLOBAL PEERS, WHILE ALSO EARNING ACCEPTABLE RETURNS OVER THE CYCLE Further company coverage: