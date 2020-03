BRIEF-Moody's Says Airlines' Credit Quality Weakens As Coronavirus Causes Unprecedented Stress

March 20 (Reuters) - MOODY’S-

* MOODY’S SAYS AIRLINES’ CREDIT QUALITY WEAKENS AS CORONAVIRUS CAUSES UNPRECEDENTED STRESS

* MOODY’S SAYS AIRLINES’ LIQUIDITY PRESSURES TO BECOME MORE ACUTE IF MARKET ACCESS COMPROMISED, PARTICULARLY IF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS RUNS BEYOND JUNE 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS AS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WIDENS AND DEEPENS, PASSENGER AIRLINE SECTOR IS ONE OF MOST ADVERSELY AFFECTED INDUSTRIES

* MOODY’S SAYS WHILE WEAKER AIRLINES MAY BE PUSHED TO DEFAULT, DO NOT EXPECT EVEN THE STRONGEST AIRLINE COMPANIES TO EMERGE UNSCATHED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* MOODY’S SAYS BELIEVE GLOBAL AIRLINES INDUSTRY CAPACITY WILL BE CUT BY 40% - 60% OR MORE FOR Q2 2020 & IN SOME INSTANCES, MORE THAN 75% VERSUS Q2 2019

* MOODY’S - PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT IS THAT LARGE AIRLINES HAVE ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY TO MANAGE THROUGH FAIRLY SIGNIFICANT SHORT-TERM DISRUPTION THROUGH JUNE

* MOODY’S SAYS WHILE LOWER OIL PRICES WILL MITIGATE SOME DOWNSIDE AND BENEFIT UNHEDGED AIRLINES, FUEL HEDGING WILL BE A BURDEN FOR OTHERS

* MOODY'S SAYS IT NOTES POTENTIAL FOR SOME MODEST-SIZED AND/OR LESS LIQUID AIRLINES TO COLLAPSE WITHIN SHORT PERIOD WITHOUT ADDITIONAL SUPPORT