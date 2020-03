March 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS AIRLINES, LODGING COMPANIES AND THOSE WITH WEAK LIQUIDITY MOST VULNERABLE TO CORONAVIRUS SPREAD IN LATIN AMERICA

* MOODY’S SAYS LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH IN LATIN AMERICA REGION COUPLED WITH GLOBAL SPILLOVER CAN HURT CORPORATE RESULTS

* MOODY'S SAYS LOWER ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN CHINA WILL AFFECT LATIN AMERICAN GROWTH, WITH DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAINS, EXPORTS AND COMMODITY Source text : (bit.ly/38WDm31)