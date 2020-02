BRIEF-Moody's Says Although Credit Negative, LGFVs Do Not Face Immediate Refinancing Risk From Coronavirus

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s-

* MOODY’S SAYS ALTHOUGH CREDIT NEGATIVE, LGFVS DO NOT FACE IMMEDIATE REFINANCING RISK FROM CORONAVIRUS

* MOODY’S SAYS CREDIT QUALITY FOR CHINESE LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCING VEHICLES REMAINS UNDERPINNED BY CONTINUED GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND FUNDING ACCESS

* MOODY’S-POSSIBLE THAT CORONAVIRUS WILL DELAY OR REDUCE THE FUNDING LGFVS RECEIVE FROM THEIR REGIONAL&LOCAL GOVERNMENT OWNERS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* MOODY’S -IF VIRUS-RELATED DISRUPTIONS CONTINUE FOR EXTENDED PERIOD, THEY WILL WEIGH ON CREDIT QUALITY OF LGFVS, AND MORE CREDIT DIVERGENCE WILL OCCUR

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECT LGFVS WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT, MAINTAIN THEIR FUNDING ACCESS AND BENEFIT FROM CREDIT EASING MEASURES