BRIEF-‍Moody's says Argentina's faster GDP growth should support fiscal consolidation​

Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody’s says in annual report - Argentina’s faster GDP growth should support fiscal consolidation​

* Moody’s says Moody’s expects the Argentina economy to grow by 3 pct in 2017 and by 3.5 pct in 2018

* Moody’s - Argentina’s credit weaknesses include high inflation & high share of foreign-currency debt, exposing government balance sheet to exchange rate risk‍​

* Moody’s says Argentina’s public, private investment should bolster growth

* Moody’s - Argentina’s government initiatives expected to be introduced after Oct mid-term elections to help reduce fiscal deficit by atleast 1 pct of GDP in 2018 Source text for Eikon: