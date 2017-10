BRIEF-‍Moody's says Argentina's small debt market limits funding options for domestic issuers​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s says Argentina’s small debt market limits funding options for domestic issuers​

* ‍Moody’s says Argentina’s growth prospects will be limited until issuers are able to obtain enough longer-term financing domestically​

* ‍Moody’s says the lack of local demand in Argentina for long-term debt leaves issuers highly dependent on short-term debt ​

* ‍Moody’s says small size of local currency debt market largely reflects investors’ limited appetite for long-term exposures in Argentina Source text for Eikon: