April 23 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS ARGENTINE BANKS’ STRATEGIES EVOLVING AS DEMAND FOR CREDIT SOARS AND MARGINS NARROW

* MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS Source text for Eikon: