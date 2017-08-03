FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says Armenia maintains record of robust economic management, but external risks prominent‍​
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Armenia maintains record of robust economic management, but external risks prominent‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s - Armenia maintains record of robust economic management, but external risks prominent‍​

* Moody’s says Armenia’s B1 issuer rating helped by its track record of robust economic and financial management, and high debt affordability‍​

* ‍Moody’s on Armenia​ - economy is recovering solidly in 2017, on back of accommodative monetary policy and strengthening external demand

* Moody’s says Armenia’s fiscal strength has “weakened” when compared with a few years ago

* ‍Moody’s on Armenia​ - external risks remain prominent, given high economic exposure to russia, generally low economic resilience,reliance on external funding Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.