BRIEF-Moody's says Asia faces demographic challenges to growth that investment in human capital and narrower workforce gender gaps could mitigate

Aug 14 (Reuters) -

* Moody‘s: Asia faces demographic challenges to growth that investment in human capital and narrower workforce gender gaps could mitigate

* Moody’s on Asia - high actual and potential growth supports Moody’s assessment that many Asian sovereigns have robust economic strength compared to peers outside the region

* Moody's - Malaysia, Maldives, Singapore have grown on employment-driven models, to now experience sharp slowdown in growth in their working-age population Source text - bit.ly/2fELMGb (Bengaluru Newsroom)